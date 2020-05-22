American rapper, Quavo, graduates high school amid lockdown

By Temitope Akintoye,

American rap musician, Quavo, has expressed happiness on the occasion of his graduation from high school amid the coronavirus pandemic induced lockdown.

The artist revealed that he received his high school diploma, thus graduating as one of the Berkmar High-School class of 2020.

He expressed his elation through a post released on his social media pages and hinted at the possibility of starting a college education in coming days.

“Finally Can Say I Graduated High School Class Of 2020. We Lit!!! Now, what College Should I Go To?

And To Celebrate We Gonna Drop SMASH TONIGHT!!! BERKMAR HIGH NAWFSIDE BABY.”