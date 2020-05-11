American comedian, Jerry Stiller, dies at 92

By NewsDesk,

Hollywood actor, Ben Stiller, has announced the death of his father, the veteran American comedian and Broadway actor, Jerry Stiller, who he said had died from natural causes at age 92.

The deceased had starred as one of a two-man troupe, on Broadway and television shows, alongside his wife, Anne Meara, in the early 1960s, later taking the award-winning role of Frank on the hit TV show “Seinfeld”, for which he won the Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a TV Series at the American Comedy Awards in 1989.

Ben, who made the announcement through a post on his social media page on Monday, expressed his sadness at the passing of his father and said that the deceased would be greatly missed.

He said that Jerry had been a devoted husband to his wife of 62 years during his lifetime and revealed that the late actor was survived by a large family of children and grandchildren

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”