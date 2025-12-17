American boxer, Crawford retires after 12yrs unbeaten career

American boxer, Terence Crawford, has announced his retirement from professional boxing after a 12-year stint in the sport.

Crawford, an undefeated world super-middleweight champion, announced his retirement on his X page disclosing that he was walking away as a great man with nothing else to prove following his 42-0 record since he began his career in 2013.

The 38-year-old, who became the first fighter to become in the modern era to hold undisputed titles in three weight divisions following his bout victory over Canelo Alvarez in September, had 31 knockout wins during his boxing spell.

In proclamation on Wednesday, he said, ”I’m stepping away from competition, not because I’m done fighting but because I’ve won a different type of battle.

”This isn’t goodbye, It’s just the end of one fight and the beginning of another. I gave this sport everything I had,” Crawford continued and added, I faced the best, moved through weight classes and made history on my own terms.

”It’s a thank you. Thank you to my family, my team, my city and the fans who rode with me through every chapter. The gloves may have come off but the legacy is forever.”