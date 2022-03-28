American Actor, Will Smith assaults presenter over unpleasant joke

American Actor, Will Smith, has assaulted a presenter, Chris Rock over an unpleasant joke made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock, who was slapped by the actor on stage was said to have made some jokes before presenting an award to nominees and joked about Smith’s wife.

During the Oscars 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, he joked about Pinkett who had shaved her hair and had opened up about her hair loss issues, adding that he hadn’t yet seen Pinkett Smith’s G.I. Jane 2, a fictitious sequel to Demi Moore’s original, in which Moore shaved her head for the part.

At the moment, Will Smith was said to have laughed at the joke, but he then got up from his front-row seat to confront Rock on Stage who thought Smith was playing around but when Smith reached him, he slapped Rock with an open hand.

Smith went back to his seat and cursed to Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. Footage with audio from international feeds to the telecast quickly made their way on social media.

Meanwhile, Smith who later won best actor for his performance in “King Richard” alluded to the incident during his acceptance speech, opening his comments by comparing himself to Richard Williams, the person he portrays in the film, who would “do anything to protect his family.”

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams,” Smith said during his acceptance speech. “But love will make you do crazy things. I want to apologize to the Academy,” Smith said. “I want to apologize to my fellow nominees.” he said.

Reacting to the incident, the Academy Awards while celebrating deserving award winners through their social media handle emphasized that they do not tolerate any act of violence.

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form, Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

