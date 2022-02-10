AMCON seizes Kwara Govt. property over N1.7bn Shonga farm debts

The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over two property belonging to Kwara after the State Government could pay about N1.7 billion debts incurred through the Shonga farm project initiated in 2007.

AMCON was said to have taken over the property sited in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to recover the bad loans that the Farm, which Kwara Government was the major shareholder, owes a consortium of banks that invested in the initiative launched under the administration of Bukola Saraki.

MORE DETAILS SOON

