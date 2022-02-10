Report on Interest
under logo

How Boko Haram, other terrorists recruit Borno youths with…

The Guild

IPC to train journalists on coronavirus coverage methods

The Guild

Ambode returns to Lagos, revalidates membership with APC

The Guild
BusinessPropertyTop Story

AMCON seizes Kwara Govt. property over N1.7bn Shonga farm debts

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

The Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over two property belonging to Kwara after the State Government could pay about N1.7 billion debts incurred through the Shonga farm project initiated in 2007.

AMCON was said to have taken over the property sited in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja to recover the bad loans that the Farm, which Kwara Government was the major shareholder, owes a consortium of banks that invested in the initiative launched under the administration of Bukola Saraki.

MORE DETAILS SOON

The Guild 5922 posts 40 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

%d bloggers like this: