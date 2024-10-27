Ambulance driver dies during auto crash in Lagos

Tragedy struck early Sunday morning when an unidentified ambulance driver lost his life after colliding with a truck near TREM Church, inward Gbagada, along the Oworonshoki Expressway, Lagos.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. and involved an ambulance with number plate JBD-405HA and an articulated truck with an unknown registration number.

Confirming the casualty, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, disclosed that preliminary investigations indicate that the truck was struck on the side while in motion, causing the driver to lose control and veer into another lane.

“The sudden lane change reportedly led to a crash when the approaching ambulance, travelling at high speed, rammed under the truck, resulting in the death of the ambulance driver,” Oke-Osanyintolu stated.

“The driver was tragically trapped inside the vehicle upon impact and succumbed to his injuries,” he added.

LASEMA and other emergency responders cleared the scene to prevent further incidents and ensure public safety and the smooth flow of traffic.

The driver’s body was retrieved and handed over to members of the Ambulance Association for transport to the morgue, while the vehicles involved were turned over to the Nigerian Police Force for further investigation.