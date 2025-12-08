Ambulance driver crushes deliveryman on Lagos highway

A delivery motorcyclist sustained a severe fracture after being struck by an ambulance driving against traffic on the Odo Iya-Alaro Bridge, inward Maryland axis of Lagos.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, followed residual gridlock caused by a truck fire on the same stretch of the Ikorodu Road corridor earlier in the morning.

Amid the traffic congestion, a private ambulance with registration number BED 508 EA, conveying a pregnant woman on oxygen support, reportedly drove against traffic at high speed.

The vehicle, LASTMA said, collided with the delivery motorcyclist, who was lawfully riding in his lane, leaving him with a serious fracture to his right knee.

LASTMA officials at the scene immediately alerted the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), which dispatched two ambulances for emergency response.

The pregnant woman, along with her life-support system, was transferred to one ambulance, while the injured rider was taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

The ambulance driver was arrested and handed over to the Ogudu Police Division for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Both the ambulance and the damaged motorcycle were later removed from the scene and taken to the police station, while officers provided security during the rescue operation.

Reacting to the incident, General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance stance on one-way driving, warning that even emergency vehicle operators must strictly adhere to traffic regulations to prevent avoidable tragedies.

He wished the injured motorcyclist and the pregnant woman a speedy recovery and reaffirmed LASTMA’s commitment to ensuring safety and order across Lagos traffic corridors.