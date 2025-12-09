Ambrose uni. final year student dies during autocrash in Edo

A final-year student of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo State, has tragically lost his life in a road accident while celebrating the completion of his final examinations.

The accident occurred when the deceased, who was part of a convoy of fresh graduates, attempted to overtake a moving truck on a public road but collided with a stationary vehicle parked along the roadside.

Eyewitnesses reported that the graduates, in high spirits following their signing-out activities, drove recklessly and failed to observe basic traffic safety rules.

The combination of speed, poor coordination, and lack of attention to road safety contributed to the fatal outcome.

Confirming the incident, Cyril Mathew, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Edo State, said that one person died while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

He described the students’ actions as a dangerous disregard for safety, urging young people to celebrate responsibly and within safe environments.

Mathew stressed the importance of exercising caution during post-examination festivities, advising graduates to limit celebrations to campus areas or other controlled settings.

He reminded students that while graduation is a milestone worth celebrating, it should never come at the expense of life and safety. Responsible conduct on the roads is essential, as “there is life after graduation.”

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for awareness and discipline among students and young people during celebratory periods.