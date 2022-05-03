Ambode may unveil 2023 election plans before APC primary

As the 2023 election draws near, chairman of the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Group, Olawale Oluwo has said that there’s a likelihood for the former governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode to announce his plans ahead of the 2023 polls before the All People’s Congree (APC) primary election.

Oluwo who made the statement today on a programme hosted by Arise TV said the former governor will announce his plans this week after the closure of the party sale of forms.

He dismissed reports that the Akinwunmi Ambode Campaign Group has been banned stressing that it is backed by the Nigerian constitution and no member of APC can ban the campaign group. He posited that for the campaign group to be banned, a court order must be gotten.

“Even the president of Nigeria, can he ban an association? When the constitution of Nigeria says that there is freedom of association. We are all members of the party (APC),”

“To be able to ban an association, there is a process and there must be probable cause that the association is engaged in criminality or treason or bad things that threaten the security of the state. The president himself or the authorities will have to go to court and get an order to proscribe,” he said

The Guild cannot however, ascertain the exact date Akinwunmi Ambode will make his plans known at the time of filing this report.

