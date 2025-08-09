Ambode dismisses reports on succeeding Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu’s re-election

The Lagos State ex-governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has dismissed reports on working against President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid and aiming to succeed the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through African Democratic Congress(ADC) ahead of the 2027 election.

Ambode declared his unwavering support for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the former governor also pledged full commitment to the President’s 2027 re-election campaign.

In a strongly worded statement on Saturday, Ambode dismissed recent speculations linking him to a governorship ambition under the ADC, describing the reports as “false publications” aimed at causing distractions.

“I wish to publicly reaffirm my absolute and unshakable loyalty to the APC, the party under which I had the privilege of serving Lagos State as governor in 2015, and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my leader, mentor, and a tireless champion for Nigeria’s progress,” Ambode said.

The former governor praised President Tinubu’s leadership style, describing him as a “proven achiever and result-oriented leader” whose administration has delivered significant reforms in pensions, student loan accessibility, youth empowerment, and national economic growth.

Highlighting key achievements of the Tinubu administration, Ambode pointed to the elimination of fuel scarcity, improved security measures, and policies designed to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“His focus, determination, and inclusive governance style are restoring hope and delivering tangible results. I am convinced that, given another four years, Nigerians will have even greater reason to celebrate,” Ambode stated.

He urged party faithful and Nigerians at large to ignore political distractions, pledging to work tirelessly to strengthen the APC and ensure President Tinubu’s victory in 2027.

“Let it be clear: I stand solidly with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress. We will work together to ensure victory in 2027 to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians,” Ambode concluded.

Ambode’s declaration comes amid growing political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections, with the former governor making it clear that his political loyalty remains firmly with the APC and its leader.