Ambode counsels teenagers against premature intimate relationships, others

The Wife of the Lagos State former governor and founder of Hope for Women in Nigeria Initiative, HOFOWEM, Bolanle Ambode, has advised teenage girls to distance themselves from premature intimate relationships, and focus on achieving successful academic careers.

Ambode described teenage intimate relationships as a major threat to academic success, fraught with obvious dangers, capable of doing significant damage to cherished dreams, aspirations, and a great future life.

Ambode who was represented at the occasion by Oyefunke Olayinka, gave the advice at the public presentation of the book, “Let the Child Live”, written by youthful Caroline Oluwadare, held at HOFOWEM office, Oregun, Ikeja.

She said: “My dear children, never be in a hurry to jump into dangerous and needless intimate relationships capable of truncating your dreams, and putting your cherished ambitions in jeopardy, as shown in the book, “Let the Child Live”, being launched today”.

The former first lady described the author, who had a university education courtesy of HOFOWEM scholarship along with three others, as a product of self-discipline, dedication and commitment, who put all efforts into academic success, for a great future life.

Extolling the outstanding academic performance of the author and her colleagues, who all graduated with first class honours, she further noted: “Despite peer pressure, several social temptations on and off campus, and challenges of various descriptions, Caroline and her colleagues, stayed focused on their academic pursuit, refusing to be swayed, distracted or led astray, but devoting all attention and energy towards grabbing the academic laurel that lay ahead of them.”

“My dear children here present; girls, boys, students and youths; here is Caroline for you, as well as her colleagues, all products of proper reasoning, to make the necessary sacrifice first, and enjoy a great life later”, she stressed.

Dissecting the work, she noted that the book addressed a dismal social reality, which had visited countless loses on society in shattered dreams, broken ambitions, dislocated lives and more, seen through the experiences of the major characters in the book, Destiny and Morire.

According to her, “The book directly addresses a major social affliction, comparable to an epidemic, badly ravaging our society for far too long, truncating and dislocating what could otherwise have been accomplished dreams and glorious lives for countless girls. Sadly, many such dreams were aborted for just one reason: Needless and premature intimate relationship”.

The HOFOWEM founder advised parents and guardians, to rededicate themselves to proper parental roles, and never totally abandon their girls, should a teenage pregnancy occur.

Earlier in her welcome address, the author, Caroline Oluwadare, noted that the book was intended to be a platform for creating awareness among teenagers and youths, on sexual abstinence and effective ways of handling teenage pregnancy, which she described as a major social plague.

She said: “The essence of today’s event extends beyond the immediate activities at this book launch. It is about long-term impact on society, achieving our SDG, Goals 1, 3, and 10; zero hunger, good health and well-being, and reduced inequality. It is about looking at the bigger picture, away from our mistakes and away from the present, which oftentimes seems hopeless and limiting”.

Also the keynote speaker, Juliet Obijiaku, encouraged girls to prioritise their career goals and personal development while avoiding intimate relationships that could jeopardise their dreams.

She emphasized the importance of awareness campaigns to address teenage teenagr pregnancy and combat stigma sorrunding it.

Obijiaku also called for supportive environments and programmes to assist victims of pregnancy.

She advocated the abstinence from sex as the primary solution for youths who want to achieve their dreams and career goals.

According to her, abstinence allows teenagers to focus on their education and personal development, providing the opportunity to establish their careers and futures before considering starting a family.

Further, she noted that abstinence encourages self control, self respect, and empowers teenagers to make choices that align with their long term goals.

The book reviewer, Toyin Olanrewaju, commended the author for doing justice to the subject matter with her style of writing.

According to her, the 152 pages book didn’t only identified the problem but also offers solutions to the menace dragging the youth backwards.

She harped on Zip up campaign, urging youths who were already victim of teenage pregnancy to speak up instead of dying in silence.

Olanrewaju also urged parents not to condemn victims of teenage pregnancy but to give them courage to scale through the difficult time.

The event witnessed a panel discussion, drama and poetry session and past beneficiaries of HOFOWEM scholarship.