Amber Drink unveils winners of social media challenge

Amber drinks has unveiled the winners of its social media challenge tagged #EnergyInYourHustle. The challenge had participants creatively showcase their everyday hustle with Amber energy drink.

Over 1,000 creative entries were reviewed and 20 finalists were shortlisted to proceed to the second phase of the contest. Each finalist had their entry posted on the brand’s social media pages for an online voting process where the top three winners emerged.

Fasanmi Afolabi placed first after receiving the highest number of engagements on his post while Chinaza Ezeani and Lotanna Odiyi placed second and third respectively. They were rewarded with N1,000,000, N500,000 and N300,000 respectively.

Amidst excitement, one of the winners, Fasanmi Afolabi, had this to say, “It is unbelievable that my hustle has been recognised by a national brand, I am still in shock. Thank you Amber.”

Speaking on the announcement of winners, the General Manager of Amber Drinks Ltd, Lola Adedeji remarked, “We created this challenge to support Nigerians by providing them with resources they need to expand their hustles and launch them into the global limelight. Everyone who participated in this challenge is a winner and in no time their hustles will be recognised and applauded.”