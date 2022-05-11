Amaechi, Bashir, three other Buhari’s aides resign for 2023 political ambition

No fewer than four ministers and President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide have tendered their resignation from the government to pursue their political ambition ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary and 2023 general election in the country.

Those that have tendered their resignation Niger Delta minister, Godswil Akpabio, and his colleague, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who were all aiming to become the country’s next president.

Also, the president’s Personal assistant on digital and new media, Bashir Ahmad, has also left office to pursue hios ambition of representing Kano at the House of Representatives from next year.

Aside from Nwajiuba that resigned earlier, others announced their resignation after President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, ordered all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices to submit their letters of resignation.

This, the president did, in trying to ensure that members of his cabinet abide by the tenets of the constitution, particularly the amended electoral act that stipulated that political appointees seeking elective offices cannot do so while still in office.

According to Section 84(12) of Nigeria’s Electoral Act 2022, no political appointee at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election.

Bearing this in mind, President Buhari directed that FEC members with political ambitions must submit their resignation letters on or before Monday the 16th of May, 2022.

