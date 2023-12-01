Report on Interest
MetroNews

All women have witchcraft traits – Ooni

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has sparked up controversies after he alleged that every woman irrespective of their status has traits of witchcraft embedded in them. 
 
The monarch argued that women in general carry witchcraft spirits which they often use to manipulate and achieve their goals daily.
 
He stated this when casts of the famed reality show, Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL), which includes popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Chioma Ikokwu, and Tania Omotayo, paid him a courtesy visit inside his palace, Ife, Osun State.
 
In the video released on the reality show’s social media handle yesterday, Ooni shared witchcraft knowledge with them and how women are very effortlessly manipulative.
In an entertaining conversation with the Real Housewives of Lagos cast, the Ooni of Ife argued that his claim was not to denigrate women but to show the power already embedded in them by their creator.
 
He said: “Every woman has that witchcraft spirit in them but you know people just probably think it is a negative thing but witchcraft is all about manipulation.

 

 

“If you know how to manipulate very well. And that’s the power of a woman. You have a natural manipulative spirit and you should manipulate in a very positive way.”
 
Earlier, the Ooni’s queen, Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi, greeted the guests and advised them on how to address the King on arrival at the palace.
