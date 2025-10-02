Aliyu suspends Sokoto primary healthcare boss indefinitely over misconducts

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has suspended the Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SSPHCDA), Dr. Larai Tambuwal, indefinitely for allegedly mismanaging the medical facilities across the state.

To avoid any vacuum in the management of the agency, the governor appointed Dr. Bilyaminu Sifawa as the agency’s Acting Executive Secretary.

The decision was contained in a letter released on Thursday by the Ministry of Health, indicating that Sifawa would assume office immediately.

The letter, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Ibrahim Dingyadi, directed the Special Adviser in charge of the agency to implement the changes without delay.

While no official reason was given for the suspension, government sources noted that Dr. Sifawa will oversee the affairs of the agency pending further directives.