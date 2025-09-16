Alia warns Benue monarchs against issuing illegal mining permits

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has warned traditional rulers across the state against issuing illegal mining permits to operators within their communities without government approval.

He explained that unauthorized permits encourage unregulated mining activities, which lead to environmental degradation and significant loss of revenue for the government.

Speaking at a thanksgiving event held for his Kwande Local Government Area (LGA) appointees, one of Benue’s key mining hubs, the governor stressed that his administration would not condone illegal mining and warned that defaulters would face prosecution.

The event, which took place in the area, provided a platform for Alia to outline his government’s stance on mining, security, and infrastructure.

Alia disclosed plans to expand road networks in Kwande LGA to ease the movement of people and agricultural produce.

On security, he reaffirmed his collaboration with the Federal Government and local authorities to expel armed herders from the state, vowing to treat anyone aiding criminals or conspiring with violent groups as “enemies.”

The governor also expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his “support and love for Benue people,” urging politicians to prioritize development over personal interests.

He further called on Kwande appointees to remain close to their constituents and encouraged residents to participate actively in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Also speaking, Moses Ternenge, APC leader in Kwande LGA, commended Alia’s leadership style and urged the community to rally behind him.

Similarly, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Timothy Ornguga, speaking on behalf of the appointees, pledged their loyalty and support to the governor’s administration.