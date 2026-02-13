Alia renames Benue printing corporation after deceased journalist

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has issued an executive order renaming the Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation as the Dan Agbese Printing and Publishing Corporation in honour of late veteran journalist Dan Agbese.

The governor said the decision fulfils his earlier announcement during a live broadcast marking the state’s Golden Jubilee anniversary, noting that the move is intended to immortalise the late media icon and recognise his contributions to journalism and public communication in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday by the governor’s Technical Adviser on Media, Publicity and Strategic Communication, Solomon Iorpev, the government said the renaming takes immediate effect and will apply to all official documents, communications, legal instruments, signage, branding materials and public references.

Relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies have been directed to take the necessary administrative and legal steps to ensure full compliance.

The government said the decision is expected to institutionalise excellence in public communication, preserve Agbese’s legacy and inspire future generations to pursue truth and service with courage and professionalism.

Alia said honouring the late journalist in this manner would strengthen responsible journalism, ethical publishing and intellectual development in the state. He also urged citizens — particularly media practitioners, writers, students and public servants — to uphold the values exemplified by Agbese.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to recognising merit, preserving the state’s heritage and building institutions that reflect the dignity, history and aspirations of the people.