Alia promises free education across Benue schools

Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing free education in all government public schools from Basic One to Nine, aiming to guarantee access to quality education for every child in the state.

The governor explained that the policy is designed to support poor and vulnerable families, ensuring that no school-age child is denied basic education. He highlighted achievements such as the recruitment of over 9,700 teachers, regular payment of salaries, and implementation of a harmonised retirement age to strengthen the education sector.

Alia made the announcement on Friday during the maiden Benue Basic Education Summit held at the College of Health Sciences, Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi. At the event, he also launched the Building Rights to Access and Compulsory Education for Un-enrolled Pupils (BRACE-UP) initiative, a strategic programme to identify out-of-school children, enrol them, and monitor their academic progress.

He said the BRACE-UP initiative will mobilise community leaders, parents, and teachers to track out-of-school children, create flexible learning pathways, and ensure their retention and completion of basic education. The governor added that his administration will continue to provide funding and implement policies in line with the Universal Basic Education Act.

Alia called on parents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to support the enforcement of free and compulsory education, stressing that investing in children is vital for the future of the state.

In recognition of his efforts to revitalise education, the National leadership of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, led by Comrade Audu Titus Amba, presented the governor with a Golden Award for Education and Teacher Friendliness.

Responding, Governor Alia pledged to prioritise teachers’ welfare, clear one month’s arrears owed to retired teachers, and continue advancing policies that ensure every child in Benue State has access to quality basic education.