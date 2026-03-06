Alia orders security agents to go after Benue community attackers

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has condemned the recent brutal killings in Tyungu Jam and Mbaav communities, located in the Yaav and Mbadura Council wards of Kwande Local Government Area.

The attacks reportedly claimed the lives of 12 people and left several others injured. In response, Governor Alia has directed security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and prevent further incidents.

Describing the violence as “barbaric, senseless, and unacceptable,” he expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

In a statement issued on Friday by Solomon Iorpev, the technical adviser to Alia on media, the governor assured residents of Kwande and the wider state that his administration would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He reaffirmed his administration’s determination to tackle recurring security attacks in Benue and reiterated that the government will support communities affected by violence.

Governor Alia acknowledged the recent deployment of over 400 security personnel to Jato Aka and other affected areas but noted that the continued attacks indicate more measures are needed.

The governor called on the people of Kwande to remain calm, cooperate with security forces, and maintain hope, emphasizing that the challenges posed by insecurity, though serious, are not insurmountable.

“Every life matters, and the loss of even one life is too many,” Alia said, reiterating his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

He also pledged that his administration would not rest until peace is fully restored to Kwande and the state at large.