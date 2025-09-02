Alia bans graduation parties in Benue schools

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has banned graduation ceremonies in all basic schools to ease financial pressure on parents and promote discipline in schools.

The government emphasised that the ban takes immediate effect and that strict adherence is expected as part of efforts to make education more affordable and sustainable for families.

It warned that any school flouting the new directive risks severe sanctions, including temporary closure or the revoking of license of disobeying schools.

Acting Commissioner for Education and Knowledge Management, Helen Nambativ, described the policy as a broader effort to restructure and improve the state’s education system.

“This policy is not just people-focused, it is part of efforts to cleanse and restructure basic education in Benue,” Nambativ said.

She added that schools refusing compliance during the 2025/2026 academic session could even face the revocation of their operating licenses.

Nambativ announced this on Tuesday in Makurdi, adding that the government has set up a task force to enforce the ban.

The directive, originating from a government memo dated August 21, also ends the use of customised textbooks and exercise books, which previously made learning materials non-transferable between students.

“All compulsory school graduation ceremonies in Benue State are hereby abolished, especially for kindergarten, nursery, and basic schools,” the memo stated.

As part of the new measures, schools are now required to return to the tradition of passing textbooks and materials from senior pupils to their juniors.

Also, compulsory and extended lessons after normal school hours have been prohibited, unless specifically approved by parents.

The newly announced reforms have sparked a range of reactions from stakeholders in the education sector, with some expressing strong support for the government’s efforts to ease financial pressures on families, while others raised concerns about the suddenness of the policy changes and their potential impact on school operations.

A private school proprietor in Makurdi, who requested anonymity, criticised the abrupt implementation, saying many schools had already invested in items now deemed unnecessary.

“Many schools have already purchased the banned materials,” he said. “A one-year grace period would have allowed for a smoother transition.”

However, some parents including James Bemgba, a father of two, welcomed the changes while describing the ban as a financial relief, especially for low-income households.