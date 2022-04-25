ALGON president describes Alaafin as detribalised monarch

The National President of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Kolade Alabi, has joined millions of Nigerians eulogising the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and described him as a detribalised Nigerian.

Alabi said the late traditional ruler easily made friends across the country and nurtured his relationships with monarchs outside the Southwest region of the country.

According to him, the late monarch, who passed on at the age of 83, was a great custodian of the culture and he was never shy of showcasing the rich culture of Yorubaland.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the ALGON President commiserated with the immediate families of the late monarch, ALGON members in Oyo State, and Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said: “Our condolences to the National Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria (NTRCN) led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the University of Maiduguri, where he was the Pro-Chancellor until his demise, and President Muhammadu Buhari for losing a bridge-builder and courageous leader. The late Oba Adeyemi’s contribution to unity of this country was immense.

“Kabiyesi would be remembered for his royal guidance, support to the democratic and sporting institutions, and canvassing peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“He lived a peaceful and simple life. The late Oba Adeyemi, not minding his royal status, mingled freely with people of all walks of life. He was accessible, approachable and a cheerful giver. We, at, ALGON, were sad that God took him away at this critical period Nigerians need his guidance and wisdom in steering the ship of 2023 democratic transition to a safe abode. We, however, took solace in the good life Kabiyesi lived and legacies left behind.”

It would be recalled that the monarch’s death was announced by the palace last weekend

