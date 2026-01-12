Algeria petition match officiating during match against Nigeria

The Algerian Football Federation, FAF, has expressed dissatisfaction over the officiating during the side’s AFCON quarter final match against Nigeria.

The FAF, following it’s male national team 2-0 loss to Nigeria, submitted a complain to the Confederation of African Football, CAF, and Federation International de Football Association, FIFA, calling for an investigation into controversial decisions made by match officials and appropriate action taken in line with stipulated regulations.

The country’s football body held that it could not skip past the alleged incidents which has caused widespread disgruntlement in the nation.

”The Algerian Football Federation has formally contacted CAF and FIFA by submitting an official complaint, accompanied by a request to open an investigation to clarify what occurred and take appropriate action in accordance with applicable regulations,” a statement released by the country’s football house on Monday read.

CAF has disclosed that it has received match reports and video evidences from that game held at the Stade de Marrakech and launched an investigation into alleged misconduct by players and officials and referred the matters to its disciplinary board for further review.

