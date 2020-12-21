Algeria fixes January 2021 for COVID-19 vaccination

Algeria President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, has disclosed that the country would be launching its coronavirus vaccinations across the country as part of its health emergency response.

He said that though the country was yet to select which vaccine it would deploy, the nation’s top health officials were already screening available vaccines for considerations.

Tebboune, who was recovering from Covid-19 in Germany, where he was hospitalized on October 28, made the announcement yesterday through his social media page.

He said he had tasked the Prime Minister, Abdelaziz Djerad, to convene without delay a meeting of the country’s specialist Covid-19 science committee with a view to choosing an “adequate vaccine”.

In Algeria, people with COVID-19 are given hydroxychloroquine among other treatments, despite a raft of studies showing it is ineffective.

The 75-year-old president promised last week to return to Algeria “as soon as possible.” Algeria has officially recorded more than 100,000 virus cases and 2,666 deaths, health officials said Sunday.