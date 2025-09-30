Alcaraz beats US tennis player to lift 8th-trophy in Japan

Spanish tennis star, Carlos Alcaraz, has won the 2025 Japan Open tourney following an intriguing win over Taylor Fritz.

World number one, Alcaraz, defeated American Fritz in two opening sets 6-4, 6-4, with a deft, sliced drop shot winner, to record his eight singles title this year, his career 24th in the category.

The final triumph was the Spaniard’s ninth straight win since March after a loss in round 64 at the Miami Masters.

Alcaraz, who endured an injured ankle in the first round of the match held in Tokyo said, ”I didn’t start the year that good, struggling emotionally.

”How I came back from that, I’m really proud of myself, and of all the people around me who have helped me to this position.”

”It’s been my best season so far without a doubt,” the title winner continued. ”That shows how hard I’ve worked just to be able to experience these moments and accomplish my goals.”