Alawiye-King drums support for Sanwo-Olu, other APC candidates ahead election

Ahead of upcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections, the Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board )LASUBEB), Wahab Alawiye-King, has urged electorates to support and cast their votes for the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is contesting for second term.

Alawiye-King also appealed that the electorates should cast their votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates vying for elective seats at the House of Assembly.

The chairman, who made the appeal on Monday through a statement made available to newsmen, barely five days to the election in the state, stated that voting Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, would translate to continuity of Infrastructural development for the state.

He said that Sanwo-Olu should be allowed to consolidate on the good work started in 2019 and initiate new projects in the overall benefits of residents.

The former lawmaker noted that many residents have not only testified but currently enjoys the tremendous work executed by Sanwoolu administration in Road, Education, Health, Environment, Security and all other areas under the THEMES AGENDA.

Meanwhile, while appealing to Lagosians to renew mandate of Sanwo-Olu, he asked Lagosians especially the youths to shun violence.

Alawiye-King further cautioned the electorates against engaging in any form of violence before, during and after the polls in the state.

