Alabi assumes duty as communication head for Omi Eko Project

The management of the €410 million waterway transportation initiative in Lagos State, Omi Eko Project, has appointed Dr. Segun Alabi as its Head of Communications and Media.

Alabi’s appointment is part of the management effort to strengthen strategic communication, stakeholder engagement, and public awareness around the landmark blue economy initiative.

The appointment was confirmed by the project’s management yesterday through a statement made available to The Guild.

Welcoming Alabi on board, the Special Adviser on Blue Economy to the Governor of Lagos State and Project Coordinator, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, expressed confidence in his capacity to lead the project’s communications function effectively.

He noted that Dr. Alabi brings a wealth of experience spanning communications, media relations, and public affairs across multiple sectors.

In his new role, Alabi will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive communication strategies, managing media engagement, and promoting the Omi Eko Project’s vision, milestones, and sustainability objectives to key stakeholders and the general public.

Speaking on the appointment, Emmanuel described Alabi as a seasoned professional with a strong track record in corporate communications.

“Dr. Alabi is a highly accomplished Corporate Affairs professional with diverse experience spanning Pay TV, financial services, real estate, business membership organisations, and the manufacturing sector,” he added.

Before the appointment, Alabi was the Assistant Director, Corporate Affairs and Communications at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), where he oversaw corporate communications, public affairs, stakeholder relations, and event management.

His professional expertise covers reputation management, government relations, corporate social responsibility, public policy advocacy, stakeholder engagement, and social media strategy.

He is widely regarded within professional circles as a consummate communications expert with a proven ability to manage information strategically to advance organisational objectives.

Accepting his appointment, Alabi expressed enthusiasm and commitment to the success of the Omi Eko Project.

“I am excited to join the Omi Eko Project team. This opportunity is truly a dream come true. While the task ahead is enormous, it is certainly achievable,” he said.

Alabi holds a PhD in English from the University of Lagos, with a specialisation in Language Use and Communication.

His appointment is expected to further strengthen the project’s engagement with stakeholders as Omi Eko advances its goal of modernising water transport and enhancing mobility across Lagos.