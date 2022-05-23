Alaba Rago market and quit notice

Alaba Rago and 14 – Day Quit Notice

That Alaba Rago has turned criminals’ den and that the environment is too filthy for human habitation is a known fact.

For commuters and road users along Badagry Expressway, the section of Alaba Rago remained a scary part both night and day. The spot has remained a notoriously black spot for a long time.

As road users recount their harrowing experiences on social media platforms since the news of its demolition broke out last week, the discovery of over 20 locally made shot guns by Ojo Police Division was the last stray that broke the camel’s back. The episode raised another red flag about Alaba Rago.

Again, about 4:00 a.m. 3 April, 2022, officials of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) intercepted a busload of illicit drugs at Mile 2 en route Mushin. Investigations revealed that the drugs were loaded around 10:00 p.m a day before the interception.

Last Wednesday, Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi

and Chairman, Lagos State Taskforce, CSP Shola Jejeloye, addressing the Seriki and host of other occupiers of Alaba Rago in groups delivered unambiguously the decision of the Lagos State Government to re-develop the place and for the occupants to vacate the place temporarily.

Delivering the State Government’s message, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi stated that development of the place was in the best interest of the occupants, thus, the occupants have been given 14 days to vacate Alaba Rago.

CSP Egbeyemi beseeched the occupiers not to read ethnic and religious motives into the exercise, noting that Lagos State is a convergence point for all Nigerian, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or tribes.

CSP Shola Jejeloye noted that many meetings have been held with all the major stakeholders in the past and that the demolition should have taken place during the Ramadan.

He added that Government was sensitive to delay it in order for those who travelled for the Ramadan to be around.

Malik Nasir is a Public Affairs Officer for Lagos State Government

