Alaba market demolition carried out in vengeance- Sanwo-Olu

The former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has alleged that the ongoing demolition of 17 buildings across Alaba market by the Lagos State Government was vengeful politics targeted at Igbos for not supporting the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), candidates during the 2023 general election in the state.

Ezekwesili said except that the Lagos State Government publish proof showing status of the buildings before their demolition, it would remain as a payback for the Igbos that majorly trade in the market.

The Lagos State government through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA) said the buildings being demolished were distressed structures. But the traders denied the claim, alleging that the structures removal was punishment for their stance during the poll, supporting the Labour Party (LP) Presidential and gubernatorial candidates, Peter Obi and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.

She joined the traders to share this sentiment on Tuesday in a short statement released through her official social media handle.

Ezekwesili said: “The Governor Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State Government on Friday started the process of removing what it described as distressed buildings in the Alaba International Market in the Ojo Local Government Area”.

“I have a Policy advice for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that would be helpful for all sides and the public.

“Mr Governor, please immediately publish details of each destroyed building and the dateline of Due Process rules that were exhausted by your Government before it was “removed”.

“It will be wise for the Governor to take this counsel on Transparency and Full Disclosure since it would provide evidence to the public that this is not a vengeful political attack against the predominant Igbo community in Alaba Market.

“Let me also use this opportunity to really again advise the @followlasg and its cheerleaders including @officialABAT to be careful in persisting to brew a terribly toxic atmosphere against fellow citizens since before, during and after the 2023 elections.

“Governance by maliciousness does no one any good. A word is sufficient for only the wise.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

