Alaafin snubs Makinde’s invitation for Oyo 50yrs anniversary

The feud over the Oyo council of Obas’ rotation between the Governor, Seyi Makinde, and the Alaafin, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has further degenerated after the monarch allegedly withdrew from the opening ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Ibadan, the state capital.

At the event, Makinde, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, and other Oyo monarchs were present, but the seat reserved for the Alaafin was vacant, and the program brochure indicated his invitation.

The absence of the Alaafin on Monday at the event reinforced the perceived conflict between the governor and the two traditional rulers in the state.

While the Olubadan and the governor were said to be of the same view on the council of Obas, the Alaafin was against the move, claiming that there was no agreement on the rotation of the chairmanship seat.

Oyo State was created on February 3, 1976, by the military government of the late General Murtala Mohammed, with Brigadier David Jemibewon appointed as the first military governor.

This followed a recent encounter between the monarchs when both rulers attended the 2026 interfaith gathering held at the Grand Space near the Oyo State House of Assembly, where an interaction between them drew widespread attention.

A video from the event, which later went viral on social media, showed the Olubadan walking toward his seat beside the Alaafin, who had arrived earlier and was already seated.

As Oba Ladoja approached, the Alaafin extended his hand for a handshake, which was not acknowledged, leading him to withdraw his hand.

As gathered, the feud over the rotational chairmanship seat, which the Alaafin believed that Ladoja aided the governor in embarking on the plan, was said to have formed the action.

Following the incident, a coalition of leaders comprising monarchs, mogajis, baales, and prominent Ibadan indigenes issued a statement condemning what they described as disrespect toward Ibadan traditional institutions.

They insisted that Ibadanland is not subordinate to the Alaafin and argued that offering a handshake while seated was inappropriate.

“Alaafin’s disrespect to the Olubadan stool and traditional institution is getting out of hand,” the statement said.

The leaders urged Governor Makinde to intervene, warning that continued silence could worsen tensions.

“If Governor Seyi Makinde does not caution him, and Ibadan people, including mogajis, baales, and chiefs, are pushed to revolt against his insulting actions, the Oyo monarch will have only himself to blame,” they said.

They added that Ibadan people had exercised restraint despite past incidents but would no longer tolerate actions capable of ridiculing their culture and traditions.