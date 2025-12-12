Alaafin pledges traditional rulers’ support for NDLEA’s anti-drug campaign

In a bid to curb the spread of illicit substances across communities, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, has pledged the support of traditional rulers for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in its ongoing campaign against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking.

He also assured the agency that traditional institutions stand ready to partner closely with its officials, mobilise community support, and contribute local knowledge that will enhance NDLEA’s anti-drug operations at the grassroots.

The monarch made the pledge on Friday during a courtesy visit to NDLEA Chairman Brig Gen Mohamed Marwa in Abuja, accompanied by two other traditional rulers.

During the meeting, the Alaafin expressed his readiness to rally his fellow traditional leaders to collaborate closely with the agency in its efforts to combat drug abuse.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of traditional institutions at the grassroots level, he highlighted their deep connection with local communities and their awareness of on-the-ground realities.

He assured that both he and his colleagues are fully prepared to provide the NDLEA with all necessary support to ensure the success of its mandate and pledged ongoing cooperation whenever the agency requires their assistance.

Reiterating the chairman’s accomplishments, Owoade expressed pride in Marwa’s remarkable journey as Atunluse of Yoruba land. He highlighted that Marwa’s current position is a result of his dedication, commitment, and admirable character, noting that these qualities have enabled him to govern effectively in both Borno and Lagos States, consistently demonstrating exceptional performance and leadership.

“Another thing which I can’t forget about you is the legacy of Keke Marwa that you brought to Nigeria,” the Alaafin said.

In his welcome remarks, Marwa congratulated the Alaafin on ascending the throne of his forefathers and urged him, along with other traditional rulers nationwide, to use their local influence to partner with the NDLEA in efforts to eliminate substance abuse within their communities.

“The drug scourge in Nigeria is at an unacceptable limit, and according to the 2018 drug use survey, close to 15 million Nigerians aged 15 to 64 use drugs. It’s a big problem, and we have been mandated by President Tinubu to stand up, fight the drug scourge, arrest those responsible, prosecute them, and seize the assets of traffickers. On this assignment, we would like to call on traditional institutions because they play a very important role,” Marwa said.

“Nigerians respect traditional institutions. Whoever you are in Nigeria, you still come from somewhere. When you return to that place, you pay homage to the community leader. When a traditional leader speaks, it carries weight. We also urge traditional leaders to engage religious leaders in their domains to advocate seriously against drug use. The NDLEA is always prepared to work with traditional institutions,” he added,

Marwa further stressed that the agency values information from traditional rulers about drug dealers in local communities, given the dangers they pose to youths and their families. He noted that controlling drug use would also help reduce criminal activities, as many perpetrators of kidnapping, insurgency, terrorism, and banditry often rely on drugs to energize and intoxicate themselves before committing crimes.

He expressed appreciation to the Alaafin for the visit and wished him a long and successful reign, filled with good health, peace, development, and prosperity across the Oyo Kingdom.