Al Jazeera reporter dies, other injures during Israeli soldiers’ attack on Palestine

A 51-years old Al Jazeera reporter, Shireen Akleh has been confirmed to have been shot dead while one other was left with varying degrees of injuries during their coverage of the latest attack operation launched by the Israeli soldiers on Palestine.

Akleh, the Palestinian-American was said to have been wearing a press vest that clearly marked her as a journalist while reporting in the city of Jenin before she was shot in the occupied West Bank.

Confirming the incident on Wednesday, Israel’s Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, through a statement, said that it was armed Palestinians, who were firing indiscriminately at the time that was responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist.

According to him, the Israeli military said that its troops came under heavy fire during the Jenin operation which necessitated the gun duel.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian health ministry confirmed that Akleh, whose death they described as unfortunate had been hit in the head by gunfire while covering the Israeli operations.

On their part, Al Jazeera described the journalist’s death as blatant, cold-blooded murder by Israeli forces and that it was unexpected considering the fact that she had an identification during her coverage.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Tom Nides, through his social media handle described the death as saddening and assured that an investigation would be carried out to unravel the circumstances of her death.

“Very sad to learn of the death of American and Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, I encourage a thorough investigation into the circumstances of her death and the injury of at least one other journalist today in Jenin,” he said.

Also, in a statement, the Israeli foreign ministry said that it would be conducting a thorough investigation and it called on the Palestinian Authority to cooperate to get to the truth as regards the death of the journalist.

As gathered, the death of the veteran reporter for the popular news channel was sad to have likely added more fuel to a surging conflict.

