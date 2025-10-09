Al Ittihad appoint Portuguese football tactician as manager

Saudi Arabian Pro League club, Al Ittihad, has appointed Portuguese football tactician, Sergio Conceicao, as manager.

Al Ittihad disclosed that Conceicao, who becomes the fourth Portuguese coach to manage the club, signed a two-year deal to run through 2028, to replace French national, Laurent Blanc who was sacked last month over poor team performances and a string of disappointing results.

The former AC Milan gaffer, who was unveiled in a striking video on Al Ittihad X page, will be joined by Joao Costa, Siramana Dembele and Fabio Moura as part of the coaching crew, all arriving at the club sitting third on the league table and eyeing to better their last season’s exploits which involve the Saudi league title and domestic cup win.

The 50-year-old coach reacted to arriving at the new surroundings saying, ”Victory is not a chance. It is an identity that defines us. Rivals may change and their allies will fall but the champion remains.

”The champion owns the game. I am Sergio Conceicao, I came to build glory with Ittihad.”

Al Ittihad’s Sporting Director, Ramón Planes, said, “The decision to part ways with Blanc was painful but after a thorough technical review and internal discussions, it was clear a change was necessary to bring new energy to the team.

“We expect Conceição to raise the team’s physical intensity and overall tempo, especially in high-pressure matches,” Planes added.

Conceicao will open his account with Ittihad with an away fixture against Al Fayha who are 9th on the league table.