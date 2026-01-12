Al Hilal signs Spanish defender for league title push

Saudi League club, Al-Hilal, have completed the signing of Spanish defender, Pablo Mari, to bolster their defence as they aim to secure the league title.

Al-Hilal, announced that Mari, who joined his new side from Serie A side, Fiorentina, signed a six-month deal to join the club with an option of a further year.

Following the signing on Monday, the Saudi league leaders disclosed that the former Arsenal Centre Back’s experience and versatility in the defence are reasons for his signing, which will add more composure and balance to the side.

The 32-year-old made 24 appearances for Fiorentina before moving to the middle east club and earlier garnered 12 games for Arsenal as a loanee where he won the FA Cup in 2020.