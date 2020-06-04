Al-Hikmah versify to conduct semester exams online

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Management of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to allow students of the institution to write their second-semester examinations online.

It explained that the prevailing situation occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic which necessitated the shutting down of schools nationwide and affected the academic calendar necessitated the decision.

Besides, it said the completion of the online teaching and learning, upload of teaching materials, audio notes, and web meeting with the students, also played a large part in the decision making to commence the examination in order to successfully complete the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

The institution’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Taofeek Ibrahim, said the examinations billed to commence from 8th June 2020 for all students through the University online platform, was in line with the virtual learning adopted by the university following the outbreak of coronavirus, adding that online learning, examination, and graduation had been the new normal since the outbreak of the viral infection nationwide.

Ibrahim, through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday by the institution’s Acting Director Information, Protocol, Public Affairs, Shola Hassan, explained that the second-semester examination of 2019/2020 academic year will be phased out in batches with 400 the Level students commencing their examination on Monday 8th June 2020 while the other levels would commence their examinations on 16th June 2020.

The Vice-Chancellor while expressing satisfaction with the level of completion of the course syllabus, stressed that only students who had fully paid their tuition fee will be allowed to participate in the online examinations.

According to him, others yet to meet the obligation before the commencement of the examinations will be accommodated during the summer period.

Furthermore, the Vice-Chancellor urged students to abide by the University guideline’s on the online examination and comply strictly with all University regulations during the four weeks examination.

He also enjoined parents to assist the students in actualizing the online examination by creating a conducive environment for them during the period.