Al-Hikmah university unveils plans to boost food security

The Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, Prof. Noah Yusuf, has disclosed that plans are underway by the varsity to boost food security in Kwara and its environs through integrated farming, saying the initiative was in line with his vision of transforming the varsity as one of the foremost private universities in the world through different impactful projects.

He explained that the project was aimed at providing training opportunities for agriprenuers, students in faculty of agriculture, and promote efficient distribution systems for agricultural produce.

Prof. Yusuf noted that the planned integrated farming would increase agricultural production that will meet the food needs of the varsity community and state at large, adding that the project would transform the agriculture sector in the state.

He disclosed this during a courtesy call on Oba(Dr) Ahmadu Babalola Awuni Arepo III Elese of Igbaja land, according to a statement from the varsity’s Acting Director, Information, Protocol, and Public Affairs, Muhammed Sola Hassan.

To achieve this, the Vice-Chancellor added that the university facility of Agriculture would be expanded to accommodate integrated farming and strengthen the students to be self-sustaining by ensuring effective participation in all the activities within farmland.

He noted that the initiative would focus on boosting local food production and would be achieved through dynamic, transparent, consultative, and people-centered leadership, stressing that the poultry, animal, and extension facilities that were planned for the varsity would aid the provision of agro mart in Kwara State.

The Vice-Chancellor, however, assured residents of Igbaja community in Kwara of establishing the institution’s presence in the community.

On his party, the monarch congratulated Prof. Yusuf on his appointment as the 5th Vice-Chancellor of Al-Hikmah University, while assuring him of total cooperation of the Igbaja community and its environ.

He urged members of his entourage to cooperate with the new Vice-Chancellor and join hands to build a private varsity of a reference point in the country.