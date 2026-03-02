Akwaibom police arrest Cameroonian man for defiling toddler

The Police in Akwa Ibom has arrested a 36-year-old Cameroonian man, Joseph Mbake, over allegations raping a minor.

Mbake was said to have penetrated the four-year-old victim and causing her defilement, as disclosed by the victim’s mother simply identified a Gift, who reported the matter to the security agency after noticing unusual discharge from her daughter’s private part while bathing her.

During the interaction, the child alleged that she had been sexually abused by an adult male and stated that she could identify the suspect if seen.

A coordinated effort by the Police at Mkpanak Village where the incident happened led to the arrest of the suspect and other individuals for questioning.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, disclosed that the victim reportedly identified Mbake as the alleged perpetrator after which the Command promptly issued a medical examination form, and the child was taken for immediate medical attention to ensure her health and well-being.

John while noting that further investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident strongly condemned all forms of sexual abuse, particularly against minors, describing such acts as reprehensible and unacceptable.

The state’s Command assured residents of its unwavering commitment in protecting vulnerable members of society and ensuring that anyone found culpable faces the full weight of the law.

It also called on parents and guardians to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious behaviour to the nearest Police Station.