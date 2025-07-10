Akwa ibom young man bag death sentence for killing brother

A State High Court sitting in Uyo has sentenced Akaninyere Okpon, a 29-year-old man, to death by hanging for killing his brother, Friday Enyenokpon, whom he accused of being a witch responsible for his misfortunes.

Okpon was convicted and sentenced to death by hanging by the Akwa Ibom State High Court, seven years after he beheaded his brother.

The incident occurred in Ikot Abasi Asutan, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area, where Akaninyene, a father of three, and his late elder brother, and his late elder brother, 37-year-old Ime Thomas Okpon, who was co-accused but died in custody before the conclusion of the trial.

The court heard that the accused beheaded their sibling while he was checking his hunting traps and buried the head separately, accusing him of witchcraft and being responsible for their misfortunes.

Delivering the verdict on Thursday in Suit No. HU/5C/2019, Justice Okon Okon found that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, relying on the defendant’s confessional statement and corroborating evidence.

The court noted that the defendant, a Primary Three dropout, had previously issued threats to kill the deceased and other family members.

He also led police officers to the crime scene, where the victim’s remains were recovered.

“The sentence of the Court upon you, Akaninyere Thomas Okpon, is that you be hanged by the neck until you are dead,” Justice Okon declared.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the murder weapons, two machetes marked as Exhibits 1–1A, to the State.