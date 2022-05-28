Akwa-Ibom, World Bank partner on N52bn flood prevention projects

In a bid to address flooding challenges across Akwa Ibom State, the government and the World Bank have decided to partner and invest N52 billion to build projects that would ensure a flood-free state.
Part of the strategy to be implemented through the N52 billion projects to end perennial flooding in the state capital, Uyo, would also include redesigning of the master plan for the metropolis to eliminate the challenges completely.
The partnership was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Emem-Obong, during a press briefing to disclose efforts been undertaken by the Udom Emmanuel-led administration in the state.
Emem-Obong explained that part of the reasons for the redesigning was due to floodings that were still been experienced across the state capital following the inappropriate design of the previous channels dug to de-flood and emptied required bodies of water away.
“Governor Udom Emmanuel saw the need to eliminate the challenges of flooding in some parts of Uyo. An assessment of the situation showed that the previous efforts in that regard did not achieve the desired results because the collected water is not properly emptied. Most parts of Uyo are very low ground and that is why flooding occurs in someplace when it rains”, he added.
The administration, the Commissioner explained, had rebuilt and expanded 11 general hospitals across the state as part of the deliberate plan to inaugurate state hospitals and upgrade the existing ones also aimed at reducing the referral time of patients.