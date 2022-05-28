Akwa-Ibom, World Bank partner on N52bn flood prevention projects

In a bid to address flooding challenges across Akwa Ibom State, the government and the World Bank have decided to partner and invest N52 billion to build projects that would ensure a flood-free state.

Part of the strategy to be implemented through the N52 billion projects to end perennial flooding in the state capital, Uyo, would also include redesigning of the master plan for the metropolis to eliminate the challenges completely.

The partnership was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ini Emem-Obong, during a press briefing to disclose efforts been undertaken by the Udom Emmanuel-led administration in the state.

Emem-Obong explained that part of the reasons for the redesigning was due to floodings that were still been experienced across the state capital following the inappropriate design of the previous channels dug to de-flood and emptied required bodies of water away.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel saw the need to eliminate the challenges of flooding in some parts of Uyo. An assessment of the situation showed that the previous efforts in that regard did not achieve the desired results because the collected water is not properly emptied. Most parts of Uyo are very low ground and that is why flooding occurs in someplace when it rains”, he added.

The administration, the Commissioner explained, had rebuilt and expanded 11 general hospitals across the state as part of the deliberate plan to inaugurate state hospitals and upgrade the existing ones also aimed at reducing the referral time of patients.

“The hospitals are digitized and are smart hospitals served by a Central Server. What that means is that if somebody goes for treatment at Ikot Ekpene General Hospital and his medical records are taken there. If for one reason or the other he goes to Abak and there is a need for him to seek medical attention, his medical records can be accessed in Ikot Ekpene from Abak. *Before Governor Emmanuel came to office and decided to upgrade those facilities, some of them were not better than a mere mortuary. For adequate staffing, 130 medical doctors were employed and 30 high-level consultants were also engaged. The state administration is able to retain the services of these workers because of the good treatment being given them,” he added. On the construction of a new terminal building at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Emem-Obong said that it was being designed in a way that the biggest airplane would be able to land and take off at the airport. “We have domestic and international wings and it is the first in the country where passengers can transit from the local to the domestic wing and vice versa without coming out of the building. It is also a smart edifice that will compare favourably with any other in any part of the world,” he stressed. Emem-Obong also thanked the Governor for his vision for the establishment of the Coconut Oil Factory in Mkpat Enin, which he said was a deliberate attempt to safeguard the future of the state and its people. “The installed capacity is to process about a million coconuts a day. The state is a big producer of coconut in the country and apart from getting the raw material from the local farmers, the administration has also set up coconut plantations where over three million seeds have been planted. ‘’To ensure that our youths benefit from the job opportunities in the place, the governor directed that the model to be used should allow for a larger human-machine interface. “There is no fear of how to properly manage those businesses as the governor has shown a great example with the way Ibom Airlines is being run. Though owned by the government, it is run like a private enterprise. ‘’The management and the board are dominated by private business people and every six months they come to the executive council meeting to give an update on their activities. Remember that Governor Emmanuel is an investment banker and an auditor for over three decades,” he stated.

