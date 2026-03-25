Akwa-Ibom village head in police net over arm possession

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested Chief Edet, the 60-year-old Village Head of Asik Ubofa in Effiat Clan, Mbo Local Government Area, following the discovery of an AK-47 rifle and two empty magazines at his residence.

According to the command, the arrest followed credible intelligence indicating that the village head was in possession of an illegal firearm.

Acting on the information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Azare, ordered a coordinated operation to verify the claims and take necessary action.

During the operation, carried out at about 10:15 a.m., operatives recovered the AK-47 rifle and two empty magazines, while the suspect was apprehended at the scene without resistance.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon Johh, confirmed that the suspect is currently in police custody.

She added that investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the firearm, establish the suspect’s motives, and identify any possible accomplices for prosecution.

The police command reiterated its commitment to curbing the proliferation of illegal firearms across the state and warned individuals in possession of such weapons to voluntarily surrender them or face the full weight of the law.

It also commended members of the public for their continued cooperation and timely provision of credible information, which has aided efforts to maintain law and order.