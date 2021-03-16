Akwa Ibom to build $1.4bn fertilizer plant, targets over 7,000 jobs

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has said over 7,000 youths would be employed when the proposed $1.4 billion fertilizer and ammonia plant becomes fully operational in the state.

The governor said on this on his arrival from official engagements outside the country on Tuesday, at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo. He called on the youths to embrace the opportunity, as the training and engagement of the 7,000 semi-skilled labour were part of the government’s effort on human capacity building in the state. His words: “It is not only fertilizer plant, it’s fertilizer and Ammonia that is coming in; so many other projects will be coming in relating to that and so many other things.

“I like us to be given a little bit of time, but I think what is very urgent is for us to go back and see the human capacity that is on ground.

“This is the time the youths must be willing to go on training to be useful, so that people from other places will not come and occupy these opportunities.

“A lot of construction works will be on going in some of these projects, we need close to 7,000 semi-skilled labour, and to train 7,000 will cost us some time, money and other resources. “So, I think what is very urgent now is that human capacity development. It’s not for me to keep analysing the projects, as you can see, the projects are at an advanced stage.”

He also said that a bigger project would soon be unveiled in the state. “While we are celebrating this one, I think something much bigger is coming, we just concluded that and it will be unfolded soon,” he said.

Emmanuel, who also inspected the Green House facilities at the precinct of the airport, pledged to support the local farmers to boost the production of crops that would feed the citizenry .While inspecting the onions plantation, tomato and pepper farms, the governor expressed satisfaction with the State Ministry of Agriculture