Akwa-Ibom to begin international flight operations April

The Akwa Ibom State Government has announced that international flight operations will commence at Victor Attah International Airport in April 2026, following its recent upgrade by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government approved the upgrade of the Uyo-based airport to international status last year, clearing it to process international passengers and flights.

State Governor Umo Eno disclosed this while inaugurating the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the Implementation of the airport’s international status, charging members to ensure that all outstanding benchmarks are met ahead of the take-off date.

Governor Eno gave the directive yesterday during an enlarged State Executive Council meeting in Uyo, shortly after signing the ₦1.585tn 2026 budget into law.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, said the inauguration of the committee was part of the administration’s broader strategy to strengthen governance systems and fast-track major infrastructural projects across the state.

According to the statement, the inter-ministerial committee is chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong, with members drawn from key sectors, including the Ministry of Finance, Ibom Air, the Airport Development Authority, and other relevant agencies.

Eno expressed confidence in the committee members, noting that their combined expertise would ensure the timely commencement of international operations at the airport.

“I expect this committee to work tirelessly to ensure the realisation and commencement of full operations at the international airport by the first week of April 2026,” the governor said.

He also emphasised the importance of transparency, coordination, and efficiency in delivering the project, urging all agencies involved to adhere to timelines and regulatory standards.

The commencement of international flight operations at Victor Attah International Airport is expected to boost economic activities, tourism, and investment in Akwa Ibom State, while enhancing connectivity between the state and the global aviation network.