Akwa-Ibom targets job creation through shoe, fabric production

The Akwa Ibom State Government is intensifying efforts to boost employment and expand industrial output through a proposed partnership with Erojim Investments Limited, a garment and footwear manufacturing company.

The collaboration aligns with Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, which emphasises economic diversification and private sector-driven growth.

Management of the Aba, Abia State-based firm, which recently met with the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ubong Essien, stated that the partnership aims to explore opportunities in education, sports, and other key sectors of the state’s economy.

During a facility tour by members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Council, led by Chairman Nsibiet John, Erojim Investments’ Managing Director, Jimmy Ntuen, said the company is prepared to make significant inroads in Akwa Ibom and neighbouring states.

“Our vision is to steadily establish ourselves as a major player in Nigeria’s garment, footwear, and leather goods manufacturing industry,” Ntuen said.

He noted that the company, established about a year ago, is equipped with state-of-the-art machinery designed for automated, high-efficiency production.

“With advanced technology driving every stage of our manufacturing process, we can deliver speed, precision, and consistent quality at scale,” he explained.

Ntuen disclosed that the shoe production line has an installed capacity of about 1,500 pairs per day, while the garment section produces up to 500 pieces daily, depending on design complexity. “This capacity enables us to handle large orders without compromising on finishing or durability,” he added.

Speaking as well, the firm’s General Manager, Lucy Ejeluno, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to producing high-quality garments, shoes, and leather products.

She revealed that Erojim Investments, owned by an indigene of Akwa Ibom State, has already supported the state’s education sector by donating 1,000 pairs of shoes to bolster the government’s free and compulsory education initiative.

Ejeluno further disclosed that the company has expanded beyond its Aba headquarters, with operational branches in Lagos, Kaduna, Ikot Osurua (Ikot Ekpene), and Uyo, reflecting its growing national presence.

Highlighting the firm’s impact, she said Erojim Investments continues to create jobs, empower youths, and sponsor skill acquisition programs aimed at building a self-reliant workforce. “We are ready to offer mass production of quality T-shirts, garments, and other fashion products, proudly made in Nigeria,” she added.

The proposed partnership is expected to generate new employment opportunities for residents and strengthen local manufacturing capacity in Akwa Ibom State.