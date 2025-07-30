Akwa-Ibom solicits FG support for tertiary institutions

The Akwa Ibom State Government has appealed to the Federal Government to increase its support for the development of universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education in the state.

The call for support comes amid mounting concerns over the capacity of Akwa Ibom’s tertiary institutions to keep pace with rising student enrollment and national academic standards.

The Akwa Ibom government made this appeal during a high-level engagement between the state and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Board, whose delegates paid a courtesy visit to Governor Umo Eno.

The delegation, led by its chairman Bello Masari, was also in the state to join Governor Eno in commissioning landmark projects at Akwa Ibom State University (AKSU).

Speaking during the courtesy visit on Tuesday at the Government House, Uyo, the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to education, describing it as a cornerstone of the state’s ARISE Agenda.

Eno noted that while his administration has made significant investments in primary education, including the construction of model schools in all 31 local government areas, plans are underway to replicate similar models at the secondary level.

“We will continue to focus on education as a critical component of the ARISE Agenda. We have built model primary schools across the state and equipped them with uniforms, books, shoes, and bags to support pupils.

“The next phase is launching model secondary schools, and we welcome further Federal Government support to elevate our tertiary institutions,” he stated.

He commended TETFund for its sustained interventions in the state, particularly at Akwa Ibom State University, where several infrastructure projects have been delivered.

Eno also thanked the former Pro-Chancellor of AKSU, Udoma Udo, for his contributions to educational development in the state, describing him as a “perfect gentleman with enduring legacies.”

In his remarks, TETFund Chairman and former Katsina State Governor Bello Masari said the board was in Akwa Ibom to commission multiple projects at AKSU, expressing satisfaction with the quality of delivery and the hospitality received.

“We are even more delighted than the beneficiary institution to see these projects completed and in use,” Masari said, announcing that the TETFund Board has resolved to host its annual retreat in Akwa Ibom State.

Also speaking, AKSU Vice Chancellor Nse Essien listed commissioned projects to include new faculty buildings for Biological Sciences, Physical Sciences, Management Sciences, and Phase One of the Faculty of Engineering.

He expressed optimism that the visit would deepen collaboration and attract more interventions from TETFund.

The visit was attended by top TETFund board members and AKSU officials, including Deputy Vice Chancellors, the Registrar, Bursar, Librarian, and heads of campus.