Akwa ibom police to prosecute officers for misconduct

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has detained some of its officers found escorting private individuals without an approval from the Force Headquarters.

The Command imposed the enforcement following a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, stating that it has become important to implement measures to strengthen internal discipline and enhance public safety.

Azare noted that the act is a disrepute to the security agency and any officer found culpable will face necessary sanctions which includes disarm, an orderly room trial and sanctioning.

He added that Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers would be held responsible for failure to the conduct their officers against any form of misconduct.

On emerging security concerns such as cultism, armed robbery and street gang activities, the CP directed Tactical Units, Area Commands and Divisions to embark on intensive stop-and-search operations, intelligence-led raids and sustained surveillance of criminal hideouts and also cautioned that all operations must be executed professionally without harassing citizens.

Azare reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to maintaining Akwa Ibom as one of the most peaceful states in the country. He also urged residents to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities for prompt action.

He assured that the police would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to sustain peace across the state.