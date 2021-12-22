Akwa Ibom police tightens security, bans fireworks ahead Xmas

The Nigeria Police Command in Akwa Ibom has tightened up measures as it has beefed up its security across all part of the state and banned the use of fireworks during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The force disclosed that the security measures were put in place in order to ensure that the citizens of the state have seamless felicitations and to curb the dangers of the season to the minimum.

Through a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Odiko Macdon in Uyo on Wednesday said that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Andrew Amiengheme, had ordered the immediate enforcement of the ban on the use of fireworks across the state during the yuletide.

“The CP notes that the law banning the sale and use of prohibited explosives, including knockouts is still in force.

“He has therefore requested parents/guardians to warn their children/wards to refrain from the use of all kinds of prohibited fireworks during and after the yuletide.

“He also warns those who burn tyres on the roads and highways during festivities to desist forthwith as such acts destroys the roads and are capable of causing fire outbreaks,’’ he said.

The PPRO further quoted the Commissioner of Police as felicitating the people of Akwa Ibom at Christmas, adding that security had been beefed up in all parts of the state for a successful celebration.

He called on the people of the state to ensure they report suspicious elements or movements to the police directly or any other security agencies for prompt action.

