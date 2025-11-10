Akwa Ibom police arrests three robbers terrorizing residents

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers alleged to have been terrorising residents across different communities in the state.

The suspects, Akan Udo, aged 40, from Ikot Edem Udo Village; Namso Monday, aged 20, from Ikot Umo Essien Odoro Ikot Village; and Mbata Udo, were arrested following intelligence gathered from residents.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, the arrests were part of the command’s ongoing efforts to rid the state of criminal activities and restore peace to residents.

John stated that the trio were apprehended at a native doctor’s residence in Ikot Ineme Village, where they were reportedly receiving treatment for undisclosed ailments, while the third suspect was later arrested during the course of the investigation.

She added that the native doctor, who allegedly aided the suspects in their criminal activities, is currently at large, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend him.

During a search of the suspects’ houses, operatives recovered one locally made pistol, one locally made revolver, 16 machetes, six mobile phones, two generators, one battle axe, a pair of pliers, and other incriminating items linked to the suspects.

“The suspects were arrested following credible intelligence, and they are currently cooperating with investigators. The native doctor, who is suspected to have provided cover for the gang, remains on the run,” she said.

John further stated that the suspects would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations and urged residents to remain vigilant and continue providing useful information to security agencies in the fight against crime.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, has commended the operatives for their professionalism and dedication to duty, assuring the public that the command would continue to intensify efforts to ensure the safety of lives and property across the state.