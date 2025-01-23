Akwa Ibom Police arrest two burglars, recover stolen goods

The Akwa Ibom Police Command has arrested two men, Moses Godwill Ndiong and Abraham Udo after they were linked to a recent burglary and recovered stolen items valued at millions of naira.

The suspects were apprehended following credible intelligence provided by a concerned citizen about a burglary at the residence of a man in Okpokpong, Eket Local Government Area.

After receiving a tip off from the resident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Azare ordered a raid on the scene which led to the arrest of the suspects.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, in Uyo.

“Akwa Ibom State Police Command has successfully apprehended two suspects, Moses Godwill Ndiong and Abraham Udo, in connection with a recent burglary incident on January 20, 2025, at approximately 0400 hours,” the PPRO said.

The Public Relations Officer revealed that the Commissioner of Police, promptly dispatched a team of officers to the scene upon receiving the tip-off.

“Upon receiving this information, the Commissioner of Police, CP Baba Mohammed Azare, immediately dispatched a team to the scene. Upon interrogation, both suspects confessed to their involvement in the burglary.”, John added.

The PPRO detailed the recovered items saying “The following items were recovered from them: cutter and pliers used in the burglary, one 65″ LG Smart TV, one 2900 SUMEC Generator, one 42″ LG LED TV, one 32″ LG LED TV, one set of Sony Home Theatre System, one Toyota Camry car with registration number KY984EKY, six pairs of shoes, and electrical cables,”

He noted that investigations are ongoing, while commending the vigilant citizen whose timely information played a pivotal role in apprehending the suspects.

The PPRO also encouraged other residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies promptly.