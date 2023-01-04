Akwa Ibom petrol dealer kills friend over mobile phone charger theft

A roadside petrol product dealer, Akpan Okon, has been arrested by the Akwa Ibom Police Command for allegedly killing his friend for accusing him of stealing a mobile phone charger in Uyo, the state capital.

Okon, as gathered, was said to have allegedly burnt his friend, Junior Philip, to death during an argument over a mobile phone charger stolen from the deceased’s shop in Ikot Ekwere Ubium Village, Nsit Ublum Local Government.

After setting Philips ablaze using petrol, it was learnt that Okon left him to burn and died after a disagreement over a phone charger intense among them.

The Akwa Ibom Police Command confirmed the development after the suspect was arrested by operatives of the command and paraded them on Wednesday.

Parading the suspect and others at the command headquarters in Uyo, the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi, said the suspect doused the victim with petrol during an altercation and ignited the fire that lead to Philip’s death.

According to the statement, “On 15th December 2022 relying on a petition from Rev. Emmanuel Ime ‘m’ of Ikot Ekwere Ubium Village in Nsit Ublum LGA, at about 6:30pm, operatives of the homicide unit of the SCID Uyo, arrested one Akpan Okon Akpan ‘m’ of same address who poured fuel on his brother, one Junior Ime Philip and set him ablaze leading to his death because of a disagreement over a phone charger.” Narrating what led to his action, the suspect alleged that he was unaware of the consequences of his action and that he never expected that it could have resulted in his death. “I don’t know the guy before, he ran into my shop and said he was looking for someone who collected his charger, I told him that such a person was not in my shop. Out of anger, he took a bottle and started fighting me and I fought back.

“I used the petrol I’m selling and poured it on him, honestly I didn’t know what I was doing until he started burning and people gathered, we were trying to put out the fire but it was already late because when they took him to hospital, he died there.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

