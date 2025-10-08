Akwa Ibom LG chairmen endorse Tinubu, Eno’s for second term

Following a review of the Federal and Akwa Ibom State Governments’ performance, chairmen of the 31 councils have endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno for a second term in 2027.

The endorsement, which drew prominent party stalwarts and senior government officials, signified a strengthening alliance between the state’s grassroots leadership and the central government.

The Chairmen, under the umbrella of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), made the declaration during a breakfast meeting with Eno on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall of Government Lodge, Uyo, to commemorate their first anniversary in office.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the chairman of Uyo Local Government Area, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, said the decision followed a careful assessment of Governor Eno’s performance over the past 29 months.

Describing the leadership as people-oriented and development-driven, Udo commended the Governor’s strides under the ARISE Agenda, adding that local government structures across the 31 councils would be mobilized to sustain grassroots support for his administration.

He reaffirmed the Chairmen’s loyalty to President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while pledging continued collaboration to advance the unity and development of Akwa Ibom and the nation.

Similarly, the Onna Local Government Chairman, Kufre Umoren, who declared support for the Governor, cited his humility, accessibility, and commitment to the welfare of citizens as reasons for the endorsement.

In his response, Governor Eno expressed gratitude to the Chairmen for their solidarity, describing their endorsement as a strong vote of confidence in his administration’s vision for inclusive growth and development.

“There is no local government that I am not happy with. I’m proud of all of you because you’re doing well. Continue in that spirit of cooperation and healthy peer review so that development reaches every corner of our state,” the Governor said.

He urged the council leaders to strengthen collaboration with traditional institutions and sustain the bond between the state and local government systems, adding that his administration remains committed to equitable development across all areas.

Also speaking, the APC State Chairman, Stephen Ntukekpo, congratulated the Chairmen on their first anniversary and praised their efforts in promoting good governance at the grassroots.

The Director-General of the Umo Eno Campaign Organization, Assam Assam, charged the Chairmen to remain loyal and steadfast.