Akwa Ibom hoodlum kill man over sexual affair with pregnant woman

A man identified as Victor Akpabio, a native of Ididep in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area, has been lynched by suspected hoodlums in Okop Ndua Erong, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA of Akwa Ibom State, over an alleged affair with a pregnant married woman.

The victim was reportedly caught in a compromising situation with one Esther Akpabio Effiong, said to be seven months pregnant and married to a prominent local businessman popularly called “Mulgu.”

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred yesterday afternoon and quickly escalated into violence. The mob, believed to include associates of the aggrieved husband, allegedly poured hot water on Victor and beat him severely. He later died from the injuries sustained during the attack.

Community sources disclosed that Esther attempted to justify her actions, blaming her husband’s sexual performance. She was allegedly overheard describing him as a “two-minute man” who could not satisfy her.

A local lawyer, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the act as “barbaric and criminal,” calling for immediate police intervention.

“No matter the provocation, no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands. This is a clear case of murder and should be treated as such,” he stated.

Efforts to obtain a reaction from the Akwa Ibom State Police Command were unsuccessful. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer Timfon John busied calls to her line and had not issued any official statement on the incident as of press time.